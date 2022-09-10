UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights

UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.

Elsewhere on the main card, Li Jingliang will do battle with Daniel Rodriguez at catchweight; women’s bantamweights Irene Aldana and Macy Chiasson will face off; and Johnny Walker will take on Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight clash.

The early preliminary card begins at 6:00 PM ET, the preliminary card at 8:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. In addition to Chimaev, a number of other fighters failed to make weight—you can check out all the weigh-in results here. You can also view our UFC 279 preview, featuring all the betting odds and fighter faceoffs.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC 279 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Co-Main Event – Catchweight (180-lbs): Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa

Catchweight (220-lbs) Bout: Jailton Almeida vs Anton Turkalj

Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (6:00 PM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger vs Alatengheili

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed

Welterweight Bout: Darian Weeks vs Yohan Lainesse