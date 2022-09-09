Massive UFC 279 Card Changes Announced After Weigh-Ins

We’re one day out from UFC 279, and the card has experienced a massive overhaul following Khamzat Chimaev‘s weight miss earlier today.

During the weigh-ins this morning, Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds. You can view his carefree trip to the scale below.

Khamzat Chimaev is 7.5 pounds over weight #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/t5c0v47F1B — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 9, 2022

After hours of limbo, the MMA world finally received answers when Dana White revealed the new changes to the UFC 279 lineup below.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT FROM @ufc PRESIDENT @danawhite ON IG #UFC279

DIAZ V. FERGUSON

CHIMAEV v. HOLLAND

LEECH v. D-ROD



IS THIS CARD BETTER THAN THE ORIGINAL? pic.twitter.com/DLyY5cxUti — MMA UNDERGROUND (@theUG) September 9, 2022

According to White, Chimaev was told to stop cutting weight by medical staff after experiencing issues with the cut. Now, UFC 279 will be headlined by Nate Diaz facing Tony Ferguson.

Khamzat Chimaev will remain on the card but will now face Kevin Holland in a three-round grudge match. And Daniel Rodriguez will now be facing Li Jingliang in a catchweight bout.

If you missed all of today’s madness, you can relive it all through the UFC 279 Weigh-In Show right here. Additionally, you can view the live Ceremonial Weigh-in here beginning at 7:00 PM ET, which will contain all the faceoffs from the new-look pairings.

UFC 279 takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Below, you can view the full card and viewing information for tomorrow’s event courtesy of UFC.com. Note that the following weigh-in results reflect the current, updated card and not the original lineup.

UFC 279 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Italics- last-minute re-arranged bout

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Nate Diaz (171) vs. Tony Ferguson (171)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Khamzat Chimaev (178.5) vs. Kevin Holland (179.5)

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Li Jingliang (171) vs Daniel Rodriguez (179)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (137.5) vs Macy Chiasson (139.5)** – Now a 140 lbs. Catchweight bout

Light Heavyweight Bout: Johnny Walker (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

UFC 279 Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Featherweight Bout: Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)* vs Julian Erosa (146) – 3.5 lbs miss

Catchweight (220-lbs) Bout: Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs Anton Turkalj (214)

Middleweight Bout: Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs Jamie Pickett (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Jake Collier (265) vs Chris Barnett (267.5)** 1.5 lbs. miss

UFC 279 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Norma Dumont (146) vs Danyelle Wolf (146)

Bantamweight Bout: Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs Alatengheili (135)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Melissa Martinez (113.5) vs Elise Reed (115.5)

Welterweight Bout: Darian Weeks (170.5) vs Yohan Lainesse (171)

Be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 279!