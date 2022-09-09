UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Official Weigh-In Results

We’re one day out from UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz, and MMA News is here to deliver the official weigh-in results as each bout on the card is made official.

There was no full press conference yesterday due to the bedlam that reportedly broke out backstage, so let us hope that the weigh-ins go off without a hitch, with all the competitors being able to successfully make weight.

That includes event headliners Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev and his opponent, the war-tested Nate Diaz. In the co-main event, Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson will be facing off against Li Jingliang in Ferguson’s return to the welterweight division.

Other main-card action includes a FOTN favorite contest between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, Irene Aldana taking on Macy Chiasson, and a possible showstealer between light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba.

If you missed our staff picks for the main card, you can get yourself all caught up right here!

UFC 279 Weigh-In Results

Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

MMA News will bring you the official UFC 279 weigh-in results on this page. You can also follow along with the official UFC 279 Weigh-In Show right here. Additionally, you can view the live Ceremonial Weigh-in here beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

UFC 279 takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada. Below, you can view the full card and viewing information for tomorrow’s event along with the weigh-in results as they come in, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC 279 Main Card (PPV, 10:00 PM ET)

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang

Catchweight (180lbs): Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC 279 Preliminary Card (8:00 PM ET, ESPNEWS/ESPN+)

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

UFC 279 EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD

Women’s Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheliger

Women’s Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

Be sure to stick with MMA News this fight week for all the latest updates regarding UFC 279!