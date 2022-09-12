Dana White Provides Major Update On UFC Africa

UFC President Dana White made a significant admission regarding the chances of the UFC hosting an event in Africa soon.

White and the UFC have been back in business for some time as the COVID-19 pandemic lessens. More markets are opening up to holding major sports events at full capacity and the UFC has recently held events in cities such as Austin, New York City, and Salt Lake City in recent months.

As the UFC continues to grow in popularity, White and the rest of the matchmaking team are looking to continue to move the sport forward and expand globally. An event in Africa has been talked about for years as major stars such as Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman, and Israel Adesanya have blossomed.

Dana White Teases Plan Is In Motion For UFC Event In Africa

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During his UFC 279 post-fight press conference, White teased the UFC’s plans to expand into other markets.

“We literally just were at a meeting the other day and we’re seriously talking about Africa now,” White said. “We’re starting to look at venues and cities to hold an event, so Africa is gonna happen very soon.”

Usman became the first-ever African-born champion by defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. He would go on to defend the belt five times before falling to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Usman approached White with the idea of an Africa-based event last year. The idea could’ve come to fruition as soon as this year, but it sounds like White and the brass are moving forward toward a potential event in 2023.

The UFC has no shortage of big names that could feature UFC Africa, and we could get a further idea of what a UFC Africa event would look like in the coming months.

Who would you want to see headline a UFC event in Africa?