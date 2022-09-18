UFC Fighter Bought House With Opponent’s Missed-Weight Fine

UFC fighter Julian Erosa told of what his opponent’s missed weight has done for him in the past, specifically getting him a new house.

The fighter is on one of the longest win streaks at catchweight in the UFC, now having four wins in the non-existent 150 lb division.

This includes Steve Peterson, who missed weight on the 5th of February this year. He was punished by Erosa, who took home a percentage of Peterson’s purse. Far from complaining though, he took the fine and used it, along with the rest of his purse, to purchase a home.

When asked in an interview with Sherdog what he did with all his money from the bout, Erosa answered:

“Yeah, so I and my wife got into a house, so we put a big down payment on that. I got a couple of little toys, but I just try to be smart with my money.”

Far from taking credit though, his wife is the much more financially savvy of the two.

“If it was up to me I would probably spend it on a bunch of frivolous things. She’s smart, and she puts money towards things that are gonna appreciate in value, hopefully setting us up for the rest of our lives.”

Image Credits: USAToday

UFC Fighter Erosa Wishes All Opponents Missed Weight

Talking about the extra chunk of change and how it helped, Erosa went on:

“Yah knows, it is a lot more money than I anticipated getting. Even with the $50,000 bonus. You know, because he missed weight they added $60,000, $10,000 from his purse plus the $50,000 bonus.”

All in, including his own fight of the night bonus, Erosa received an extra $110,000. That takes his total haul to $189,200 for the evening. He was asked if he felt bad for his opponent and retorted with a question as to whether his opponent would have felt bad for him in his previous weight struggle. Probably not.

When asked if it annoyed him at all, Peterson missing weight, He responded:

“A little bit at first, but once I spoke to Sean (Shelby) and they told me I was going to get 30% of his show money, I was pumped….Man, I wish all my opponents would miss weight. It only puts money in my pockets.”

This interview was conducted prior to UFC 279. After his opponent from this past weekend’s pay-per-view, Hakeem Dawodu also missed weight, Erosa once again reiterated his satisfaction in taking home some extra money, with his decision victory over Dawodu making it all the sweeter.

