UFC Fighter Offering Spot In Corner To Fan For $10k

Up-and-coming UFC lightweight Mike Davis is taking his sponsorship situation into his own hands.

Davis can tell you firsthand that just because you are a bright UFC prospect, whose most recent bout won Fight of the Night, does not mean you are in a financially stable situation. As a young fighter having gone 2-1 in the UFC, it has been over a year and a half since he last fought, beating Mason Jones in January of 2021, with various issues leaving him out of commission for what will end up being nearly 20 months by the time he faces Viacheslav Borshchev on October 1st.

Mike Davis Offers A Big Opportunity

After such a long layoff, the bills have been piling up for Mike Davis ahead of his return to the Octagon, so he has decided to do something about it. While the UFC’s deal with Venum prevents him from adding sponsors to his clothes during fight week and in the cage, he decided to open the door to another sponsorship opportunity.

Posting to his social media, Davis revealed that he is offering up the chance for someone to be in his corner and have one-of-a-kind fight week experiences. All he is seeking in return is for someone to pay the $10,000 price tag, and they will be able to join in.

“I’m entertaining the idea of a sponsorship opportunity. $10k and you will be in my corner,” Davis advertised. “Better seat than Dana White, behind the scenes of UFC visits to the P.I. Meet and greet all fighters, weight cut experience, weigh in experience, walk out experience, get to go inside the Octagon post fight, and more.”

Davis is not the only UFC fighter to try a move like this, with the biggest example being Mike Perry auctioning a spot in his corner to a Reddit user. He went on to explain that this price tag would be enough to cover all of the expenses of his fight camp, helping him get back on track after his time away from competition.

“It would cover my entire camp, every penny. The food, the PT, the adjustments, the gear, the transportation, the Medicals, the therapy, the flight and passes and everything else. It would cover my whole camp,” Davis said.

Mike Davis he has gotten a ton of offers since putting out this message on social media, so it is unclear whether or not the position is still available. That being said, if the $10,000 price tag does not scare you away, this could be an amazing opportunity.

Do you think this experience is worth $10,000?