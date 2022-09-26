First UFC Fighter To Join Playboy Centerfold Revealed

UFC flyweight contender Maryna Moroz will make history by becoming the first UFC fighter to join the Playboy Centerfold platform.

Moroz made the announcement of her new gig in a recent tweet.

🚨Announcement🚨 Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

“Announcement. Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold!” Moroz tweeted. “Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content. Link In Bio!!”

UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer have graced Playboy magazine in the past, though Moroz is the first fighter to be linked with the Centerfold branch. The Twitter page of Centerfold dropped the following image of Moroz to announce the new partnership.

Introducing @marynamoroz1 – The Iron Lady ⛓ Head to Playboy to get familiar with her content: https://t.co/dWQUzaVVnB pic.twitter.com/5ke360NFpZ — CENTERFOLD (@plbycenterfold) September 26, 2022

You can visit Moroz’s full Centerfold profile right here.

Moroz has won three straight fights since a unanimous decision loss to Angela Hill in Feb. 2018. She most recently defeated her former teammate turned foe, Mariya Agapova, via second-round submission at UFC 272.

As of the publication of this story, Moroz doesn’t hold a spot in the UFC flyweight rankings, although she’s well on her way to having a number next to her name with her recent win streak. She’ll face former UFC title challenger Jennifer Maia in her next UFC fight in November.

UFC Flyweight Maryna Moroz Makes History Outside Of The Octagon

Moroz has also spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during her recent run in the Octagon. She recently detailed the struggles her family has undergone since the war began between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Moroz is far from the only MMA fighter to take up a side career in the modeling industry. Former UFC flyweight Paige VanZant, along with strawweight contender Michelle Waterson, have also dove into the world of modeling alongside their combat careers.

What are your thoughts on Maryna Moroz’s history-making gig?