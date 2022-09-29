Watch: UFC Ranks Top 10 All-Time Flyweight Submissions

The UFC has released its list of the Top 10 Flyweight Submissions in UFC History on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

A month after ranking its Top 10 Flyweight Knockouts of All Time, the UFC is moving to the ground for its next flyweight division highlight compilation. The countdown features up-and-coming flyweights earning impressive submissions in their debuts and is capped off by one of the all-time greatest UFC fighters.

Let’s take a look at the UFC’s top submissions in the history of the flyweight division.

10. Ben Nguyen Vs. Tim Elliott (2017)

MMA Junkie

A matchup between then Top 12 UFC flyweight contenders, Ben Nguyen and Tim Elliott, began the list at No. 10.

Nguyen dealt high amounts of damage to Elliott early and often in their fight. This included a nasty head kick in the opening seconds of the fight followed up by a barrage of punches.

Nguyen got Elliott’s back after a relentless pursuit and sunk in a nasty rear-naked choke to secure the victory.

9. Alex Perez Vs. Jordan Espinosa (2020)

UFC flyweight veteran Alex Perez needed less than three minutes to put Jordan Espinosa to sleep.

Perez, known for his toughness and relentless pace on the feet, trapped Espinosa in a first-round arm-triangle choke after smothering Espinosa on the ground.

The submission would be the second of three-straight wins for Perez between 2019 and 2020.

8. Joseph Benavidez Vs. Tim Elliott (2014)

Zuffa LLC

Three years before his loss to Nguyen, Elliott fell to former flyweight title challenger Joseph Benavidez in a nasty submission.

After a wild scramble, Benavidez gained control with his grappling before putting Elliott to sleep with a guillotine choke in the final minute of Round 1.

The win put Benavidez back on track following his second title loss to Demetrious Johnson.

7. Jimmy Flick Vs. Cody Durden (2020)

After an impressive showing on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2020, UFC flyweight Jimmy Flick made a statement in his promotional debut against Cody Durden.

The first two minutes of the fight were largely spent on the feet between Flick and Durden before Flick pulled Durden into his guard on the ground. The result would be one of the few flying triangle chokes in the history of the division.

Flick is set to return against Jeff Molina at a UFC Fight Night event on January 14th.

6. Demetrious Johnson Vs. John Moraga (2013)

Zuffa LLC

In his second-career UFC flyweight title defense, Demetrious Johnson smothered John Moraga in a spine-tingling armbar.

Johnson used side control to his advantage by transitioning to an armbar submission to retain his flyweight championship, snapping Moraga’s arm in the process.

Johnson would go on one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history with 11 consecutive title defenses.

5. Matt Schnell Vs. Sumudaerji (2022)

A 2022 ‘Fight of the Year’ contender between Matt Schnell and Sumudaerji wrapped up with one of the most remarkable come-from-behind submissions in flyweight history.

After appearing down and out in the first round, Schnell rebounded in a big way in Round 2 by trapping Sumudaerji in a triangle choke in one of the craziest rounds in recent memory. The finish sent the Long Island crowd into a frenzy as they witnessed an exciting fight from start to finish.

Schnell will face Matheus Nicolau on December 3rd.

4. Deiveson Figueiredo Vs. Joseph Benavidez 2 (2020)

UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo left no doubt of his supremacy in the division with a rear-naked choke on Fight Island over Joseph Benavidez.

Figueiredo and Benavidez fought in a rematch of their first matchup in Feb. 2020. This time around, Figueiredo made it look easy as he knocked down Benavidez three times in the opening round.

After blitzing an exhausted Benavidez with ground strikes, Figueiredo got his back and sunk in the rear-naked choke to earn the flyweight title.

3. Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 2 (2021)

Brandon Moreno became the UFC’s first Mexican-born UFC champion by pulling off the upset over Figueiredo at UFC 263.

After an overwhelming pace on the feet, Moreno got Figueiredo’s back in the third round to put the champion in early trouble. He would get underneath Figueiredo’s chin with a rear-naked choke to earn the belt.

Moreno will face Figueiredo for the unified flyweight title in a targeted matchup at UFC 283.

2. Demetrious Johnson Vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (2015)

Zuffa LLC

Johnson continued his run as the UFC’s flyweight king by tapping out former Bellator champion Kyoji Horiguchi at UFC 186.

Johnson’s speed on the feet left Horiguchi confused, allowing Johnson to secure a big takedown and quickly transition to an armbar. He landed some hard ground-and-pound strikes before submitting Horiguchi at the buzzer.

Johnson earned what remains tied for the latest finish in UFC history.

1. Demetrious Johnson Vs. Ray Borg (2017)

Coming in at No. 1 is Johnson’s wild flying armbar finish of Ray Borg at UFC 216.

Johnson sent Borg flying to the mat in the fifth and final round of their championship fight. A rare flying armbar attempt proved successful as Johnson broke the record for the most consecutive title defenses.

Johnson remains an MMA champion as the current 135lb titleholder in ONE.

You can check out the full list, along with the clips of each submission, below.