UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (9/5-9/10): Maximov & Petroski Return

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for Nate Diaz‘s teammate Nick Maximov and TUF 29 semifinalist Andre Petroski.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

In recent days, the biggest news came in the form of confirmation that rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will throw down inside the prestigious Madison Square Garden Arena at UFC 281 on November 12.

Giga Chikadze (OUT) vs. Sodiq Yusuff – UFC Vegas 60 (September 17)

Diana Belbiţă (OUT, Denise Gomes IN) vs. Loma Lookboonmee – UFC Vegas 60 (Sep. 17)

Jack Shore (OUT) vs. Kyler Phillips – UFC Fight Night (November 19)

Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun – UFC Vegas 62 (October 15)

Nick Diaz Academy product Nick Maximov will look to return to winning ways next month when he faces Jacob Malkoun at UFC Vegas 62.

Maximov (8-1), whose early career has seen him mentored by both Nick and Nate Diaz, had a solid start in the Octagon, outpointing both Cody Brundage and Punahele Soriano. But this past May at UFC Vegas 54, the 24-year-old Oregon native was handed his first defeat in professional MMA courtesy of a first-round anaconda choke submission against Andre Petroski.

Looking to send Maximov on a skid and avoid one of his own will be Malkoun (6-2). After an 18-second knockout loss to Phil Hawes on debut, which marked his first pro setback, “Mamba” rebounded with victories over Abdul Razak Alhassan and AJ Dobson on the scorecards. But the Australian fell short of a three-fight win streak at UFC 275, with Brendan Allen narrowly earning a decision win in Singapore.

This matchup was first reported by Brett Appley.

Nick Maximov will return to the Octagon on Oct. 15th against Jacob Malkoun

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman – UFC 281 (November 12)

Andre Petroski will hope to continue his perfect UFC start when he shares the cage with Wellington Turman inside Madison Square Garden at November 12’s UFC 281 pay-per-view.

Despite failing to make it to the finals of last year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter, falling to Bryan Battle in the semis, Petroski (8-1) was given a chance on MMA’s biggest stage — and he’s certainly made the most of it. After stopping fellow TUF alum Michael Gilmore on debut, the 31-year-old scored consecutive submission wins over Hu Yaozong and the previously unbeaten Maximov.

Petroski’s next challenger will be Turman (18-5), who trains out of Glover Teixeira’s MMA gym. “The Prodigy” went 1-3 in his first four UFC outings, including KO losses to Andrew Sanchez and Bruno Silva. But in his last two fights, the Brazilian has outpointed Sam Alvey and submitted Misha Cirkunov for his first win streak in the UFC.

This bout was announced by Petroski on Instagram.

Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand – UFC Fight Night (November 19)

TUF 29 finalist Brady Hiestand will make his debut at the UFC event scheduled for November 19.

Hiestand (5-2) defeated Josh Rettinghouse and Vince Murdock en route to last year’s finals, staged at UFC Vegas 35, where he was outpointed by Team Volkanovski teammate Ricky Turcios.

Facing “Bam-Bam” later this year will be Fernie Garcia (10-2). The Mexican earned a contract with a first-round TKO win against Joshua Weems during last year’s season of Dana White‘s contender Series. Having suffered a narrow split decision loss to Journey Newson on debut earlier this year at UFC 274, Garcia will look to secure his first UFC triumph on November 19 at the expense of the debuting Hiestand.

This bout was first reported by MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin.

🚨 Breaking 🚨



Brady Hiestand will fight Fernie Garcia on November 19th, per sources.



Story coming to @mmamania pic.twitter.com/nAJmXoCxkd — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) September 4, 2022

Who do you envision having their hand raised in these UFC matchups?