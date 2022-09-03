UFC Paris Results & Highlights: Gane TKOs Tuivasa

UFC Paris took place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event saw native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker met Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.

Catch all the UFC Paris highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Stephanie Egger def. Ailin Perez

Stephanie Egger kicked off UFC Paris with a second-round rear-naked choke victory over Ailin Perez. You can catch the highlights from the finish below!

Cristian Quinonez def. Khalid Taha

Cristian Quinonez was able to get Khalid Taha out in the very first round via TKO. Check out the action below!

Benoit Saint Denis def. Gabriel Miranda

In the third consecutive finish in three fights, Benoit Saint Denis defeated Gabriel Miranda via second-round TKO. Check out the finish below!

SAINT-DENIS GETS IT DONE IN FRONT OF THE HOME CROWD 🇫🇷#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/bMgzycuU5O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022

Abus Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus

Making his UFC debut, Abus Magomedov took just 19 seconds to TKO Dustin Stoltzfus in their middleweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Jourdain

On his featherweight debut, Nathaniel Wood earned a unanimous decision victory over Charles Jourdain.

Round one saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Wood landing the more powerful strikes. In round two, Wood landed multiple takedowns, but Jourdain responded with some effective combinations. Round three saw Wood and Jourdain keep up a high volume and exchange at close quarters. Catch the highlights below.

🗣 BY UNANIMOUS DECISION!!!@TheProspectMMA gets his second win in six weeks at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/pfGi9CX4tS — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022

William Gomis def. Jarno Errens

In this featherweight bout, Frenchman William Gomis got it done on the scorecards against Jarno Errens.

Round one saw Gomis take the advantage, getting a takedown and dominating from on top for much of the round. In round two, Errens landed some huge strikes but Gomis got the takedown yet again. And in round three, Gomis narrowly survived a very tight triangle attempt late on to earn a majority decision victory. Catch the highlights below.

HE GOT OUT OF THE TRIANGLE 😳 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/6CMrZncI7O — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022

After withstanding a dangerous third round, William Gomis takes the W in his UFC debut!



[#UFCParis IS LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus] pic.twitter.com/P8q6YCaiCc — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022

Roman Kopylov def. Alessio Di Chirico

In this middleweight bout, Roman Kopylov earned his first UFC win with a KO of Alessio Di Chirico.

Round one saw Kopylov land some effective combinations, while stuffing several takedown attempts. In round two, Di Chirico stepped up his output, landing the more effective strikes, as Kopylov appeared to slow down. Then in round three, Kopylov unloaded on Di Chirico to KO the Italian. Catch the finish below.

Nassourdine Imavov def. Joaquin Buckley

In a thrilling back-and-forth affair, Nassourdine Imavov earned a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley in this middleweight bout.

Round one saw Imavov push the pace, landing some powerful strikes and taking Buckley’s back late on. In round two, Buckley got some respect after landing a few decisive blows, but soon after Imavov took his back and attempted to sink in a rear-naked choke.

Round three saw Buckley take advantage of a tired Imavov, landing successive powerful strikes in search of a knockout. Catch the highlights below.

Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori

In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker earned a comfortable unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

A cagey round one saw Vettori push the pace, but Whittaker managed to evade much of the Italian’s strikes. Round two was all Whittaker, with the Australian landing multiple stinging blows and head kicks. In round three, Whittaker continued his dominance on the feet, landing multiple kicks and knees to the head, before taking Vettori down. Catch the highlights below.

Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa

In the thrilling main event of the evening, Cyril Gane got back in the win column with a TKO of Tai Tuivasa.

A measured round one saw Gane land successive calf kicks and evade several blistering combinations from Tuivasa. A wild round two saw Tuivasa drop Gane with a massive right and almost put him away, but the Frenchman survived to land some crushing body kicks that almost finished Tuivasa.

In round three, Gane started to put it on Tuivasa, rocking the Australian with successive kicks to the body and head, before catching him with a huge right and putting him away. Catch the highlights below.

Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def. Tai Tuivasa via TKO: R3, 4.23

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov def. Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov def. Alessio Di Chirico via KO: R3, 1.09

Featherweight Bout: William Gomis def. Jarno Errens via majority decision (29-28×2, 29-29)

Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus via TKO: R1, 0.19

Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam def. Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis def. Gabriel Miranda via TKO R2, 0:16

Bantamweight Bout: Cristian Quinonez def. Khalid Taha via TKO, R1, 3:15

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger def. Ailin Perez via submission (rear-naked choke) R2, 4:54