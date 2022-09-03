Saturday, September 3, 2022
HomeNews

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Results & Highlights

By Andrew Starc
UFC Paris
Latest MMA News

UFC Paris takes place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event will see native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker will meet Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.

The preliminary card begins at 12:00 PM ET and the main card at 3:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC Paris highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card: 3PM ET On ESPN+

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov

Lightweight Bout: John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight Bout: William Gomis vs Jarno Errens

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card: 12PM ET On ESPN+

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam vs Michal Figlak

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis vs Gabriel Miranda

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quinonez

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez

Related Articles

Follow MMA News

261,299FansLike
139FollowersFollow
3,900FollowersFollow
2,440SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.