UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Results & Highlights

UFC Paris takes place today from the Accor Arena in Paris, France and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

As the first-ever UFC event to be held in France, the main-event will see native Parisian Cyril Gane face off against fellow top-5 heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. While in the co-main, Robert Whittaker will meet Marvin Vettori in a battle for the middleweight number one contender spot.

The preliminary card begins at 12:00 PM ET and the main card at 3:00 PM ET. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC Paris highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card: 3PM ET On ESPN+

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov

Lightweight Bout: John Makdessi vs Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight Bout: William Gomis vs Jarno Errens

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card: 12PM ET On ESPN+

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam vs Michal Figlak

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis vs Gabriel Miranda

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha vs Cristian Quinonez

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger vs Ailin Perez