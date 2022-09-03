MMA Twitter Reacts To Roman Kopylov’s Walk-Off UFC Paris KO

UFC middleweight Roman Kopylov earned the biggest win of his career at UFC Paris against Alessio Di Chirico on Saturday.

Kopylov and Di Chirico fought on the main card of UFC Paris in a matchup of two middleweights desperately needing a win. Both fighters suffered tough defeats in the last appearances in the Octagon.

It was a back-and-forth affair between Kopylov and Di Chirico through two rounds until Kopylov threw a vicious combo on the feet in Round 3 that slept Di Chirico, stunning the crowd in attendance.

Watch below as Kopylov seals the deal against Di Chirico in Round 3.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Roman Kopylov’s Wild Knockout

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Kopylov’s late finish of Di Chirico.

Kopylov hit the gas pedal 🔥 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) September 3, 2022

Great finish in the third #UFCParis — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) September 3, 2022

That combination was 💥💥💥

Great fight!#UFCParis — Duško Todorović (@todorovic_ufc) September 3, 2022

Congrats Chase Hooper’s brother 👏🏼 #UFCParis — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) September 3, 2022

That body kick was nasty the whole fight!!!#UFCParis — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 3, 2022

Clean finish — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

I always knew if Chase Hooper moved to Russia and eat real food he would do great! #UFCParis — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 3, 2022

Kopylov bounces back following consecutive losses to Albert Duraev and Karl Roberson. His last win came against Yasubey Enomoto at Fight Nights Global 91 in 2018.

Kopylov had five separate fights canceled from 2019 to 2021. His win over Di Chirico was his first in the Octagon.

Di Chirico defeated Joaquin Buckley in Jan. 2021 before a loss to Abdul Razak Alhassan last August. He has now lost four of his last five.

What are your thoughts on Roman Kopylov’s win?