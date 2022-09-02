UFC Paris Official Weigh-In Results & Viewing Information

UFC makes its highly anticipated debut in Paris, France, this Saturday. The event features the heavyweight main event between Tai Tuivasa and France’s native Ciryl Gane. And MMA News is right here to serve up the official weigh-in results!

Gane is looking to rebound from his loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 on Jan. 22 in a heavyweight title bout. The fight was going in Gane’s favor as he won the first two rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

However, the champion rallied to win rounds three through five and handed Gand the first loss of his MMA career. While Gane suffered defeat, he still holds the number one spot in the heavyweight division.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tuivasa hopes to continue his winning streak as he comes into his fight against Gane as the underdog. Since his loss to Sergey Spivak at UFC 243 on Oct. 5, 2019, Tuivasa has finished his last five opponents by knockout. He earned his most significant career win when he defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 on Feb. 12.

Both fighters could be one fight away from fighting for the UFC heavyweight championship. If not a title shot, the winner of the main event could be competing for the number one contender spot in their next fight.

Check back here at MMA News this weekend for our coverage of UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa Weigh-In Results

Ciryl Gane

You can find the official weigh-in results for UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa below, courtesy of UFC.com. Fortunately, every fighter on the card successfully made weight.

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (247) vs Tai Tuivasa (266)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (186) vs Marvin Vettori (186)

Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs Roman Kopylov (186)

Lightweight Bout: John Makdessi (154.5) vs Nasrat Haqparast (155)

Featherweight Bout: William Gomis (146) vs Jarno Errens (146)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Nathaniel Wood (146)

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov (186) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam (156) vs Michal Figlak (156)

Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs Joaquin Buckley (186)

Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha (135) vs Cristian Quinonez (136)

Women’s Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger (145) vs Ailin Perez (144.5)

Tai Tuivasa, Ciryl Gane

When is UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa?

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Tuivasa takes place on Sep. 3 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The main card will begin at 3 PM ET/noon PT. The prelims will take place at noon ET/9 AM PT. The UFC has advertised the time on their website. However, it could still change.

How to Watch?

The entire card will stream live on ESPN+. Yahoo Sports Kevin Iole reported on Aug. 31 that the event is sold out with an attendance of over 15,000, and the UFC has set the arena live gate record of 3.3 million.