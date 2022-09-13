Tuesday, September 13, 2022
UFC Rankings Report: Is Ferguson Still Ranked After 5th-Straight Loss?

By Clyde Aidoo
Tony Ferguson
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 279, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: There was movement at the bottom of the rankings this week, with #11-15 all having a different name present. Jon Jones moves up one position to #11 with Holloway dropping one spot to #12. Petr Yan (#13) and Brandon Moreno (#14) each moved up one spot, with Stipe Miocic (#15) dropping two positions.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Following her victory over Macy Chiasson at UFC 279, Irene Aldana cracks the P4P rankings at #15, tied with Lauren Murphy.

Women’s Flyweight: Maycee Barber (#10) and Casey O’Neil (#11) swap places once again.

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana remains at #4 despite entering the P4P rankings. However, there were some slight movements near the bottom of the list, with Karol Rosa moving up one spot to #11, and Miesha Tate (#12) and Lina Lansberg (#13) swapping places.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: Amir Albazi moves up to #9, with David Dvorak now at #10.

Bantamweight: No changes

Featherweight: Chan Sung Jung moves up one spot to #6 to be tied with Arnold Allen.

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson falls four positions to the final rankings spot of #15 following his welterweight loss to Nate Diaz. Meanwhile, Damir Ismagulov moves up three spots to #12 and Conor McGregor moves up one spot to #11.

Daniel Rodriguez

Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev remains at #3 following his dominant display over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. He is behind only Kamaru Usman (#1) and Colby Covington (#2). Additionally, Daniel Rodriguez appears in the rankings at #14, taking Li Jingliang’s spot after Rodriguez’s controversial decision win at UFC 279.

Middleweight: No Changes.

Light Heavyweight: Heavy movement at light heavyweight this week, beginning with Azamat Murzakanov debuting in the rankings at #15 following his win over Devin Clark last month to remain undefeated at 12-0.

And while #1-8 in this week’s rankings remain unchanged, the lower half contains the following changes after Johnny Walker’s victory over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 and Thiago Santos’ exit to the PFL.

#9: Paul Craig (+1)

#10: Nikita Krylov (+1)

#11: Johnny Walker (+2)

#12: Ryan Spann (No Change)

#13: Dustin Jacoby (+1)

#14: Jimmy Crute (+1)

#15: Azamat Murzakanov

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov (#14) and Shamil Abdurakhimov (#15) swap places after Abdurakhimov was replaced ahead of his scheduled bout against Jailton Almeida, who ended up defeating Anton Turkalj via rear-naked choke.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 279?

