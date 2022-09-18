UFC Vegas 60 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC Vegas 60 included several fighters competing under difficult circumstances, some impressive comebacks, and a main event that ended via doctor’s stoppage due to a nasty cut.

The UFC got a little creative last week due to a number of fighters missing weight and handed out 4 Performance of the Night bonuses with no Fight of the Night. The promotion returned to the standard format this week, with a pair of fighters each earning Performance of the Night honors and another two walking away with bonuses for Fight of the Night.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

The card’s featured prelim featured a pair of talented grapplers looking to add to their featherweight winning streaks. Although it was noted in this week’s MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap that the groundwork between Damon Jackson and Pat Sabatini could be the most exciting part of the bout, Jackson provided no chance for any grappling exchanges.

Jackson landed a front kick as Sabatini came forward early in the first round, and things ended up on the canvas not long after. Jackson quickly got on his opponent’s back and rained punches until the referee stepped in.

“Action” dedicated the win to his recently deceased brother, and the 34-year-old earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his dominant victory.

Joe Pyfer entered his UFC debut as one of the more significant favorites at UFC Vegas 60, and the 26-year-old made a statement in his first fight for the promotion.

Fans already knew how dangerous Pyfer was after his win over Ozzy Diaz on Contender Series, and “Bodybagz” introduced Alen Amedovski to his power with just over a minute left in the first round.

A right hand floored the 34-year-old before Pyfer landed a single insurance punch that gave him his first UFC victory and an extra bonus of $50K.

Fight Of The Night

The most significant comeback of the night appeared locked up when Gillian Robertson submitted Mariya Agapova, but that was only until Chidi Njoukuani and Gregory Rodrigues met in the card’s co-main event.

Njokuani took control early in the middleweight bout when he landed a brutal knee as Rodrigues tried to duck in. The Brazilian somehow managed to recover but found himself against the fence eating elbows and knees from “Bang Bang”.

Rodrigues rallied in the last 2 minutes of the round to mount some of his own offense, but a massive cut above Rodrigues’ nose threatened to end the fight in between rounds.

After the ringside doctor took a look and indicated the fight could continue, “Robocop” came out aggressive and got Njoukani to the ground early in the second round.

The Brazilian established control and battered his opponent with ground and pound for the comeback victory, and both men earned an extra $50K for their wild Fight of the Night performance.

