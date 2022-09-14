UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song Fight Card, How to Watch

Cory, “The Sandman” Sandhagen, makes his return after almost a year away from the UFC.

Sandhagen is trying to get back in the conversation of being a contender for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. He lost his opportunity to fight for a title after suffering a defeat to Petr Yan at UFC 267 on Oct. 30, 2021.

Sandhagen has had opportunities to be the next challenger for a title but has fallen short in the past. “The Sandman” could get another chance if he can pull off an impressive win against Yadong Song this Saturday.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, Cory Sandhagen reacts after his knockout victory over Frankie Edgar in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Song hopes to ruin Sandhagen’s comeback fight and get into the top five of the division. He is currently on a three-fight win streak and ranked 10th in the division. His last win was against Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 50 on Mar. 12. A victory over “The Sandman” could put Song one or two fights away from being the next challenger for the bantamweight title.

Via UFC

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) vs. #10 Yadong Song (19-6-1)- Bantamweight Main Event

Chidi Njokuani (22-7) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Andre Fili (21-9) vs. Bill Algeo (16-6)- Featherweight

Joseph Pyfer (9-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-3)- Middleweight

Tanner Boser (20-8-1) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (8-1)- Heavyweight

Prelims:

Anthony Hernandez (9-2) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5)- Middleweight

Damon Jackson (21-4-1) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-3)- Featherweight

Trevin Giles (14-4) vs. Louis Cosce (7-1)- Welterweight

#7 Aspen Ladd (9-3) vs. #8 Sara McMann (13-6)- Women’s Bantamweight

Denise Gomes (6-1) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (6-3)- Women’s Strawweight

Trey Ogden (15-5) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-0)- Lightweight

Mariya Agapova (10-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (10-7)- Women’s Flyweight

Tony Gravely (23-7) vs. Javid Basharat (12-0)- Bantamweight

Nikolas Motta (12-4) vs. Cameron Vancamp (15-6-1)- Lightweight

When is UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song?

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song will take place on Sep. 17 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The prelims will take place at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. The UFC has advertised the event on its website. However, the time could also still change.

How to Watch?

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.