UFC Vegas 60 Results & Highlights: Sandhagen TKOs Yadong By Doctor Stoppage

UFC Vegas 60 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani took on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.

Catch all the the UFC Vegas 60 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp

Starting UFC Vegas 60 off with a bang, Nikolas Motta earned a first-round TKO over Cameron VanCamp in their lightweight clash. Catch the finish below.

First fight ends in the first round 💪 #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/OkAOEFWX22 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2022

Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova

In this women’s flyweight bout, Gillian Robertson sunk in a nasty rear-naked choke to get the win over Mariya Agapova. Catch the finish below.

Damon Jackson def. Pat Sabatini

In this featherweight bout, Damon Jackson earned his fourth consecutive win with a first-round TKO of rising prospect Pat Sabatini. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault

In this middleweight bout, Anthony Hernandez put on a dominant grappling performance to defeat Marc-Andre Barriault via arm triangle.

Hernandez dominated with his superior grappling in round one, landing several takedowns, but Barriault found a home for some heavy shots too. It was all Hernandez in round two, smothering Barriault with his grappling and landing heavy shots. Then in round three, Hernandez spiked Barriault on his head, before sinking in an arm triangle to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

A dominant showing at #UFCVegas60 from @ILoveBAMF makes it three straight wins 💪 pic.twitter.com/HKjBYAzQXW — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2022

Rodrigo Nascimento def. Tanner Boser

Brazil’s Rodrigo Nascimento is back in the win column after earning a split decision victory over Tanner Boser in this heavyweight clash.

Round one saw Nascimento get the takedown and dominate from on top, but Boser briefly reversed the position and got some shots off. In round two, Boser had Nascimento on wobbly legs after a huge right, but the big Brazilian survived to get the takedown yet again. Round three saw Nascimento get the takedown early and smother Boser from on top. Catch the decision below.

Walking away with the win tonight! @ZeColmeiiia gets the SD victory at #UFCVegas60 🙌



[ Main Card is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/iMJhDdkRm1 — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

Joe Pyfer def. Alen Amedovski

On his UFC debut, Contender Series series alum Joe Pyfer got it done via first-round knockout against Alen Amedovski in their middleweight bout. Catch the highlights below.

KNOCKED DOWN AND WENT OUT 🤯



WHAT A DEBUT FOR JOE PYFER AT #UFCVEGAS60 pic.twitter.com/dQrkyVFUgA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 18, 2022

Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo

In this flyweight bout, Andre Fili got back to winning ways with a split decision win over Bill Algeo.

In round one, Fili got the better of the action, landing several head kicks and power shots. Round two saw both fighters have success on the feet, with Fili landing some blistering body kicks and Algeo a headkick. In round three, Fili took Algeo’s back and spent most of the round attempting a rear naked choke while sustaining blows. Catch the highlights below.

🗣 By split decision! @TouchyFili gets the win after 3 hard-fought rounds of action.



[ #UFCVegas60 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/uqH3MYpWop — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

Gregory Rodrigues def. Chidi Njokuani

In a wild encounter, Gregory Rodrigues staged a phenomenal come-from-behind TKO win over Chidi Njokuani in their middleweight clash.

In a back-and-forth round one, Rodrigues ate a huge knee to the face that opened up a massive, gushing cut, but he survived to knock Njokuani down and unload on the American. Then in round two, Rodrigues took Njokuani down and unleashed savage ground and pound to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

Cory Sandhagen def. Song Yadong

In the main event, Cory Sandhagen earned a doctor-stoppage TKO victory over Song Yadong in their bantamweight bout.

In round one, Yadong got a takedown and landed some effective jabs and power shots. Round two saw Yadong back Sandhagen up with a huge shot, but the American responded with an elbow that opened up a nasty cut on Yadong. In round three, both fighters offered plenty of offense on the feet, with Sandhagen landing several huge elbows.

In round four, Yadong got the takedown but Sandhagen responded with one of his own. Then in-between rounds, the doctor deemed the deep cut above Yadong’s left eye bad enough to call the fight off. Catch the highlights below.

This main event is bringing the action 💥 #UFCVegas60 pic.twitter.com/KYsslR8e3h — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen def. Song Yadong via TKO (doctor stoppage): R4, 5.00

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Gregory Rodrigues def. Chidi Njokuani via TKO: R2, 1.27

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili def. Bill Algeo via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer def. Alen Amedovski via KO: R1, 3.55

Heavyweight Bout: Rodrigo Nascimento def. Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez def. Marc-Andre Barriault via submission: R3, 1.53

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson def. Pat Sabatini via TKO: R1, 1.09

Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles def. Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Loma Lookboonmee def. Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden def. Daniel Zellhuber (30-27×2, 29-28)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson def. Mariya Agapova via submission: R2, 2.19

Bantamweight Bout: Javid Basharat def. Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta def. Cameron VanCamp via TKO: R1, 3.49