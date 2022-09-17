UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.

The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET, with the entire event streaming on ESPN+. The only fighter to miss weight was Aspen Ladd, causing her fight with Sara McMann to be scrapped.

MAIN CARD: 7PM ET ON ESPN+

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo

Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento

Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

PRELIMS: 4PM ET ON ESPN+

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini

Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Denise Gomes vs Loma Lookboonmee

Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mariya Agapova vs Gillian Robertson

Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely vs Javid Basharat

Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta vs Cameron VanCamp