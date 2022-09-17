UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 60 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
The main event will see top-ten bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong face off, while in the co-main, knockout artist Chidi “Bang Bang” Njokuani will take on Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight clash.
The preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET, with the entire event streaming on ESPN+. The only fighter to miss weight was Aspen Ladd, causing her fight with Sara McMann to be scrapped.
MAIN CARD: 7PM ET ON ESPN+
Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen vs Song Yadong
Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani vs Gregory Rodrigues
Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili vs Bill Algeo
Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer vs Alen Amedovski
Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser vs Rodrigo Nascimento
Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez vs Marc-Andre Barriault
PRELIMS: 4PM ET ON ESPN+
Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs Pat Sabatini
Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles vs Louis Cosce
Women’s Strawweight Bout: Denise Gomes vs Loma Lookboonmee
Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden vs Daniel Zellhuber
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mariya Agapova vs Gillian Robertson
Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely vs Javid Basharat
Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta vs Cameron VanCamp