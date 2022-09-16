UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results: Ladd Misses Again, Fight Canceled

UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official.

Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results

The only fighter to miss weight was Aspen Ladd, who continues her career-long struggle on the scales. As a result of the miss, her fight with Sara McMann has been canceled. You can catch a view of Ladd on the scale below.

Aspen Ladd took another L in her battle to make weight as she came in heavy for her bout vs. Sara McMann.#UFCVegas60 | Results: https://t.co/lSFZrSdywM pic.twitter.com/It3CeIT69T — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 16, 2022

All other fights will proceed without issue, and you can check out the UFC’s official fight-by-fight preview here and video coverage of all the weigh-ins here.

Also of note is the massive (yet totally legal) weight gap between heavyweights Tanner Boser (229) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (261)

The action for UFC Vegas 60 kicks off at 4 PM ET with the main card beginning at 7 PM. The entire card will stream live on ESPN+. You can check back here for the official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas, courtesy of UFC.com. Below, you can view the current fight card for the event.

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

MAIN CARD

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (135.5) vs Song Yadong (135.5)

Co-Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs Gregory Rodrigues (185.5)

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Bill Algeo (146)

Middleweight Bout: Joe Pyfer (185) vs Alen Amedovski (185.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser (229) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (261)

Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez (185.5) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

PRELIMS

Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson (145.5) vs Pat Sabatini (145.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (138)* vs Sara McMann (135)

Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles (170) vs Louis Cosce (170.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Denise Gomes (115) vs Loma Lookboonmee (115.5)

Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden (156) vs Daniel Zellhuber (155)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mariya Agapova (125.5) vs Gillian Robertson (125)

Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Javid Basharat (135.5)

Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta (155) vs Cameron VanCamp (155.5)