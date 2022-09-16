Friday, September 16, 2022
UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Official Weigh-In Results

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC Vegas 60
UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official.

Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

Also, be sure to check out the breakdown of our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Damon Jackson and Pat Sabatini.

UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results

Sandhagen
The action for UFC Vegas 60 kicks off at 4 PM ET with the main card beginning at 7 PM. The entire card will stream live on ESPN+. You can check back here for the official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas, courtesy of UFC.com. Below, you can view the current fight card for the event.

Main Card:

  • #4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) vs. #10 Yadong Song (19-6-1)- Bantamweight Main Event
  • Chidi Njokuani (22-7) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4)- Middleweight Co-Main Event
  • Andre Fili (21-9) vs. Bill Algeo (16-6)- Featherweight
  • Joseph Pyfer (9-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-3)- Middleweight
  • Tanner Boser (20-8-1) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (8-1)- Heavyweight

Prelims:

  • Anthony Hernandez (9-2) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (14-5)- Middleweight
  • Damon Jackson (21-4-1) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-3)- Featherweight
  • Trevin Giles (14-4) vs. Louis Cosce (7-1)- Welterweight
  • #7 Aspen Ladd (9-3) vs. #8 Sara McMann (13-6)- Women’s Bantamweight
  • Denise Gomes (6-1) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (6-3)- Women’s Strawweight
  • Trey Ogden (15-5) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-0)- Lightweight
  • Mariya Agapova (10-3) vs. Gillian Robertson (10-7)- Women’s Flyweight
  • Tony Gravely (23-7) vs. Javid Basharat (12-0)- Bantamweight
  • Nikolas Motta (12-4) vs. Cameron Vancamp (15-6-1)- Lightweight
