UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Yadong Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 60 is set to take place tomorrow night, and MMA News is here to bring you the official weigh-in results as the bouts become official.

Tomorrow night inside the UFC APEX, Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC Vegas 60 opposite 24-year-old upstart Song Yadong. Sandhagen will enter the bout ranked at #4, with Yadong currently listed at #10. The co-main event will feature Chidi Njokua taking on Gregory Rodrigues.

UFC Vegas 60 Weigh-In Results

The action for UFC Vegas 60 kicks off at 4 PM ET with the main card beginning at 7 PM. The entire card will stream live on ESPN+. You can check back here for the official weigh-in results for UFC Vegas, courtesy of UFC.com. Below, you can view the current fight card for the event.

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#4 Cory Sandhagen (14-4) vs. #10 Yadong Song (19-6-1)- Bantamweight Main Event

Chidi Njokuani (22-7) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (12-4)- Middleweight Co-Main Event

Andre Fili (21-9) vs. Bill Algeo (16-6)- Featherweight

Joseph Pyfer (9-2) vs. Alen Amedovski (8-3)- Middleweight

Tanner Boser (20-8-1) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (8-1)- Heavyweight

Prelims: