UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Cancellation

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!

Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.

In the co-main event, there will be a Rude Boy in Randy Brown looking to assert his alpha presence when he faces the grizzled vet Francisco Trinaldo. Also on tap will be the #12-ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff facing the UFC-debuting Don Shainis (12-3) as well as our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Mike Davis and Viacheslav Borshchev.

UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results

Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes tomorrow night, October 1, 2022, from the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. The entire card will stream on ESPN+

Unfortunately, there was one fight cancellation, with the bout between Jessica Penne and Tabatha Ricci being scrapped due to an illness sustained by Penne. Every fighter made weight for the remaining bouts.

You can find the full card down below along with the weigh-in results, courtesy of UFC.com. You can catch all the best finishes from fighters on the UFC Vegas 61 card here.

And most importantly, be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for full coverage of UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan!

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT, ESPN+)

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Main Event: Mackenzie Dern (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (170.5) vs Francisco Trinaldo (170)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (135)

Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs Don Shainis (146)

Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: John Castaneda (139.5) vs Daniel Santos (138.5)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (155) vs Viacheslav Borshchev (155.5)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT, ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (253) vs Aleksei Oleinik (254)

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (155) vs Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs Brendan Allen (186)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Max Grishin (205.5) vs Phillipe Lins (205.5)

Women’s Catchweight (140-lbs) Bout: Julija Stoliarenko (139.5) vs Chelsea Chandler (140)

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti (135.5) vs Randy Costa (135)

Note: Due to an illness suffered by Jessica Penne, her bout against Tabatha Ricci has been cancelled.