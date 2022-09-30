UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!

Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.

In the co-main event, there will be a Rude Boy in Randy Brown looking to assert his alpha presence when he faces the grizzled vet Francisco Trinaldo. Also on tap will be the #12-ranked featherweight Sodiq Yusuff facing the UFC-debuting Don Shainis (12-3) as well as our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between Mike Davis and Viacheslav Borshchev.

UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results

Mackenzie Dern

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes tomorrow night, October 1, 2022, from the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. The entire card will stream on ESPN+

Be sure to check back here for the complete weigh-in results. You can find the full card down below. And also keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for full coverage of UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan!

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, 4:00 PM PT, ESPN+)

Main Event- Strawweight Bout: #5 Mackenzie Dern (12-2) vs. #6 Xiaonan Yan (15-3)

Co-Main Event– Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (15-4) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-8)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (16-3) vs. Trevin Jones (13-8)

Featherweight Bout: #12 Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) vs. Don Shainis (12-3)

Catchweight Bout: John Castaneda (19-5) vs. Daniel Santos (9-2)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (9-2) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, 1:00 PM PT, ESPN+)

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (15-8) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (60-16-1)

Strawweight Bout: #15 Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1)

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (11-3) vs. Jesse Ronson (21-11)

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) vs. Brendan Allen (19-5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5)

Catchweight Bout: Julija Stoliarenko (10-6-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (4-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti (9-6) vs. Randy Costa (6-3)