UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch

After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday.

UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.

Dern is looking to gain another win this year as she makes her case for fighting for the UFC Strawweight Championship. She earned a victory on Apr. 9 at UFC 273 by defeating Tecia Torres via split decision.

Ranked fifth in the division, Dern is in an excellent position to be considered a title contender. A potential win over Yan may not grant her an immediate opportunity to fight for the strawweight championship. However, a win could make the UFC put her in a number one contender fight to determine who is the next title challenger.

Yan is hoping to end her two-fight losing streak this Saturday against Dern. Her last loss was against Marina Rodriguez by split decision at UFC 272 on Mar. 5.

Although Yan is on a losing streak, she is still ranked sixth in the strawweight division. A win over Dern could move her up to fifth in the rankings and potentially lead to a rematch with Rodriguez.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 61 will also have Randy Brown challenge Francisco Trinaldo. Both welterweights are on a winning streak and are looking to get the opportunity to fight a ranked opponent.

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event- Strawweight Bout: #5 Mackenzie Dern (12-2) vs. #6 Xiaonan Yan (15-3)

Strawweight Bout: #5 Mackenzie Dern (12-2) vs. #6 Xiaonan Yan (15-3) Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (15-4) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-8)

– Welterweight Bout: Randy Brown (15-4) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (16-3) vs. Trevin Jones (13-8)

Featherweight Bout: #12 Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) vs. Don Shainis (12-3)

Catchweight Bout: John Castaneda (19-5) vs. Daniel Santos (9-2)

Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis (9-2) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Ilir Latifi (15-8) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (60-16-1)

Strawweight Bout: #15 Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1)

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (11-3) vs. Jesse Ronson (21-11)

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) vs. Brendan Allen (19-5)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5)

Catchweight Bout: Julija Stoliarenko (10-6-1) vs. Chelsea Chandler (4-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti (9-6) vs. Randy Costa (6-3)

When is UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan?

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place Oct. 1 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. While the UFC has advertised the time on their website, the bout order and time could change.

How to Watch?

The entire card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The UFC hasn’t advertised a way to buy tickets to attend the event on their website.