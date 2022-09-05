Usman & Rogan Find Masvidal’s Callouts of Edwards Hilarious

Former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman discussed Jorge Masvidal‘s repeated callouts of new champion Leon Edwards on The Joe Rogan Experience.

During the duration of Usman and Rogan’s discussion, the topic of Masvidal arose. Usman, a two-time victor in his outings against the Cuban superstar, was dismissive of Masvidal’s shot at Edwards, who Usman is expected to rematch in England next. When Joe Rogan asked if Gilbert Burns had an opponent, Usman responded as follows.

“Him and Masvidal were going back and forth, and I think that’s a great fight. I don’t know for sure, because I’m hearing all week that Masvidal is wanting that fight with Leon Edwards for the title. Like that doesn’t really make any sense.”

Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal

With so much animosity between “Gamebred” and “Rocky,” it has been a rumored fight for years now. Masvidal though always seemed to have his eyes on bigger and better things, post-three-piece-and-a-sodagate.

Masvidal was dismissive of Edwards as a guy he already beat, even if it was illegal in a backstage brawl. Now though, the shoe is on the other foot, with even Rogan getting his shots in.

“If I was Leon, I would be like ”Where have you been?”, stated Rogan. “You punched me in the face four or five years ago, and I didn’t hear s*** from you.”

Usman extended this thought by giving a summary of Edwards’s thoughts in a shared laugh with Rogan. “Leon said, ”I’ve been wanting to fight this guy for three years, and he just ignored me, said that I was a nobody but now out of the woodwork he wants to fight me””.

Rogan and Usman’s commentary mirror words spoken by Daniel Cormier, who advised Edwards to “big league” Masvidal in response to the callouts. Masvidal took issue with Cormier’s “advice” and the two had a brief brush-up on social media, with Cormier again addressing the conflict days ago. It will be interesting to see if Masvidal fires back at Rogan and/or Usman for their comments as well.

In any event, if Edwards can successfully retain against Usman, it would seem possible the UFC could make the rivals do battle at some point down the line. For now, though, it seems Masvidal is on a collision course with Gilbert Burns and needs to get back in the win column first.

Was your reaction of Jorge Masvidal’s callout of Leon Edwards similar to Kamaru Usman’s and Joe Rogan’s?