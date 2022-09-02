Vettori: “Done” Till Is Completely Irrelevant & Delusional

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori clearly isn’t buying Darren Till’s confident talk of a successful comeback inside the Octagon.

The pair were set to main event the promotion’s second event to be broadcast on the ABC network last April. But just days before the scheduled fight, “The Gorilla” was forced to withdraw after suffering a broken collarbone in training.

That led to some animosity between the pair, which was heightened when “The Italian Dream” publicly questioned the legitimacy of Till’s injury.

While Vettori went on to defeat Kevin Holland on the scorecards and challenge for Israel Adesanya‘s UFC gold two months later, falling short in the UFC 263 headliner, Till recovered on the sidelines before returning against Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 36, where he was convincingly beaten and submitted.

Till has been out of action since, with a knee injury being revealed soon after his devastating setback in Las Vegas. The Brit has also been looking to enhance his game at the Allstar Training Center in Sweden with new friend Khamzat Chimaev.

But while the #9-ranked middleweight recently teased a return to the cage, even suggesting that he’s targeting two fights before the end of the year, Vettori isn’t optimistic of Till’s chances of competing with the best.

Vettori: ‘Till Is Done’

During UFC Paris media day on Wednesday, which came ahead of Vettori’s co-main event clash with Robert Whittaker this Saturday, the joint #2-ranked contender was asked about his offer to fight both the ‘Smesh Bros’ — Till and Chimaev — on the same night at UFC 275 following Whittaker’s withdrawal.

After appearing to forget his inclusion of Till in the April tweet, “The Italian Dream” launched into a dismissive rant about the Englishman, branding him “irrelevant,” and suggesting that he will never return to the top.

“I don’t think I ever called out Darren Till. He’s actually completely irrelevant at this point, I think, in the division,” Vettori asserted. “He’s literally zero, delusional also. I mean, how are we even talking about him? We just talk about him because he’s helping Khamzat get ready, but he hasn’t been fighting in a long time.

“He’s done. I don’t think, to be honest, he’s ever gonna come back with any decent opponent,” Vettori concluded.

Should Till rebound from his losing skid and notch a couple victories, he could find himself back in contention, and perhaps back in a pairing with Vettori, where he’d no doubt look to prove the Italian’s latest remarks wrong.

