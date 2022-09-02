Vettori Predicts Adesanya’s Champion Days End On Nov. 12

Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has stated he believes Alex Pereria will leave UFC 281 as middleweight champion of the world, not current divisional king Israel Adesanya.

Talking to InsideFighting, Vettori had plenty to say on the upcoming middleweight title bout between the two-time foes and his forthcoming battle in Paris against Robert Whittaker. Vettori claimed that it would be Alex Pereria fighting for the title when the dust settles, with Israel Adesanya having to make do with the number one contender status to Vettori by 2023.

Marvin Vettori offered his opinion on the UFC 281 main event. When prompted, Vettori stated:

“I think Pereria beats him. I think Adesanya’s time has passed. When you look at his last two fights, yeah. Now, let’s talk about my f****** fight, but yeah, I think Adesanya’s time has passed.”

When asked if that would mean no trilogy between the pair, Vettori quickly retorted:

“After. After I’m the champ, He (Adesanya) can come to try”

Photo via Instagram @ufc

Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya are no stranger to one another, with “The Last Stylebender” holding two wins over Vettori, and it has seemed to be a pointless trilogy, but Vettori has laid out a compelling scenario in which it would indeed make sense. That is, of course, provided Adesanya would not receive an immediate rematch at Pereira.

The first step for Vettori to accomplish the aforementioned goals is to beat the former champion, Robert Whittaker. The bout takes place in Paris this Saturday, September 3, in the inaugural French UFC venture.

Talking about the upcoming bout, Vettori said :

“Definitely a very tricky opponent, I don’t know if he is the toughest, but definitely a very tricky puzzle to crack.” When asked about how he thought the bout would finish, he stated, “I can do many things, you know? but it’s gonna be fire, I’m going out to finish him, that’s gonna be my statement.”

Before closing out the interview, Marvin Vettori was asked if the Italian would wrestle if matched up with Pereria, and he had this to say:

“I’m very excited for that fight in the future. He’s top-notch for sure, but I am top-notch. I am the best and that is what I’m gonna go out and prove.” Asked if he would stand with “Poatan”, He continued: “Everything, I’ll stand right in front of him, but of course, I have the advantage in the grappling, and why not use it?”

Do you agree with Marvin Vettori’s prediction?