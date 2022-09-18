Watch: Skelly Pulls Off Record-Setting Submission Win At UFN 94 (2016)

On this day six years ago, we ran a story of Chas Skelly setting a UFC record at UFC Fight Night 94 when submitting Maximo Blanco.

Skelly’s record of the fastest submission in UFC featherweight history stands to this day. Another record once held by Skelly is that of the fastest consecutive wins (13 days) in the modern history of the promotion. That record would then be broken in 2020 by none other than Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev, who defeated John Phillips and Rhys McKee within 10 days.

Skelly is an eight-year veteran of the UFC and currently holds a quietly impressive promotional record of 8-3-1. Most recently, Skelly defeated Mark Striegl at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill in February. As for Blanco, this loss to Skelly would be his final fight in the UFC.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Six Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 18, 2016]

Headline: Chas Skelly Pulls Off Record-Setting Submission Win At UFN 94

Author: Matt Boone

At the UFC Fight Night 94 event at the State Farm Arena in Hidalgo, Texas on Saturday evening, Chas Skelly pulled off quite the slick submission in the first fight on the main card.

The show kicked off on FOX Sports 1 live on Saturday night and in the opening bout on the main card, Skelly pulled off a first-round Anaconda Choke submission victory over Maximo Blanco.

UFC released the above highlights of the fight, which includes Skelly’s choke victory over Blanco, on their official UFC On FOX YouTube channel shortly after the fight.

