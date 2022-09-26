Watch: Aleksander Emelianenko Suffers 13-Second Knockout Loss

Former Pride FC fighter Aleksander Emelianenko, the brother of heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko, suffered a 13-second loss in the boxing ring.

The 41-year-old Emelianenko faced Viacheslav Datsik in a boxing match at a Hardcore Boxing event this past weekend. He last fought against Jeff Monson in a bare-knuckle boxing fight back in February, losing via a unanimous decision.

It didn’t take long for Datsik to overwhelm Emelianenko with a flurry of punches before dropping him with a big left hook to finish the action.

Watch Datsik sleep Emelianenko below.

Alexander Emelianenko gets slept

Emelianenko made a name for himself at the beginning of his combat sports career in Pride, facing the likes of Josh Barnett and Fabricio Werdum. He has accumulated a 28-9 professional MMA record during his career.

Russian authorities charged Emelianenko with kidnapping and rape in 2014 after an incident involving his housekeeper. He also fled from police but served just 18 months of a 54-month sentence.

As for Datsik, he won his MMA debut against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in 1999 before trading wins and losses in his MMA career.

Emelianenko’s most-recent loss could spell the end of his career in combat sports, though his fighting future remains uncertain.

