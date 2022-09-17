Watch: The Best Faceoffs Of Nate Diaz’s UFC Career

Nate Diaz has had some exciting fights over the years, that included some intense face-offs.

The time has finally come for longtime UFC fighter Nate Diaz to move on and leave the promotion. He had his last fight for the company, for now at least, last weekend at UFC 279. For almost a year, he was asking the UFC for one last fight to fulfill his contractual obligation, and finally, they answered.

The veteran fighter was given Khamzat Chimaev as an opponent, and he accepted. But as it turned out, fate had other plans and as Chimaev missed weight the UFC shuffled things around and he ended up with Tony Ferguson.

The change might have been for the better since Diaz was able to get the win over Ferguson and walked away a free man with a victory. Over the years, he has made a name for himself as a wild man.

People never knew what to expect from Diaz when he appeared. He was a showman, and his outside-the-cage antics were almost more entertaining than his in inside-the-cage antics at the time. From throwing water bottles at press conferences, to smoking at an open workout, Diaz was a sight to see.

Nate Diaz Has Had Some Intense Faceoffs In His UFC Career

As he prepares for his next business ventures in sport and out, Diaz’s greatest moments are being remembered. BT Sports put together a video compilation of all the best Nate Diaz faceoffs through his fifteen-year career with the UFC.

In the video, many of his best in-the-cage moments are on display. Some of the big names you would expect to see are there, McGregor and Masvidal, but some from his early career such as Maynard, Neer, and Benson Henderson.

The biggest of Nate Diaz’s fans will undoubtedly enjoy this edit as they wish Diaz the best in boxing or fight promotion or whatever is next for the Stockon native.

What is your favorite Nate Diaz face-off?