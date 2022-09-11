Watch: Bell Knocks Out Peterson In Bout Between NFL Players

The 2022 NFL season officially kicked off this week, but two of the league’s former star running backs met in the boxing ring instead of on the football field.

Billed as “Battle of the Running Backs” a boxing match between Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson was part of the main card for Bash Boxing’s event Social Gloves 2: No More Talk.

The 30-year-old Bell is a former Pro Bowler who spent the first 5 years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before brief stints with several other teams, most recently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Peterson, 37, is a former NFL MVP and is considered to be one of the greatest running backs to ever play in the league. He established himself as one of the NFL’s top players during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, and he last played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

Bell Stops Peterson In The Fifth

No weight class was listed for the exhibition bout, but in the fifth and final round Bell landed a hard right hand that sat Peterson down on the canvas. The 37-year-old appeared visibly dazed as he stood up, prompting the ref to wave the fight off despite Peterson’s protests.

Leveon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson to officially kick off the NFL season pic.twitter.com/f4GznfKskJ — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 11, 2022

Both men are currently free agents, though Bell at least has indicated that he plans to focus on boxing and has left football behind. Neither man is the only former NFL player to try his hand at boxing, as fellow running back Frank Gore also debuted earlier this year with a KO victory.

The Social Gloves 2 co-main event featured former NBA player Nick Young, billed as “Swaggy P”, taking on social media influencer Minikon, while the main event included YouTuber and former college basketball player Austin McBroom.

Full results for Social Gloves 2 can be found below.

Main Card

Main Event: AnEson Gib def. Austin McBroom via KO, R4

Co-Main Event: Nick “Swaggy P” Young vs. Minikon ends in a No Decision

Le’Veon Bell def. Adrian Peterson via KO, R5

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh ends in a Unanimous Draw

Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor ends in a No Decision

Abimbola Osundairo def. Marco Deckmann via TKO, R6

Preliminary Card

Jarlen Walker def. Moises Sixto via Unanimous Decision

Luis Schwenke vs. Jay Silva ends in a Majority Draw

Mathias Radcliffe def. Trenton Gibson via TKO, R1

Jerry Bradford def. Darynn Leyva via TKO, R2

What’s you reraction to Bell finishing Peterson in a boxing match between former NFL running backs?