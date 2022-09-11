Watch: ‘Bigfoot’ Silva Suffers Yet Another Nasty KO Loss

Former UFC fighter Antônio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva has suffered another significant setback at this later stage of his combat sports career.

Silva made his kickboxing return against Zabit Samedov at Mix Fight Championship on Saturday. It was his first fight in the kickboxing ring since a loss to Glory champion Rico Verhoeven in 2017.

Silva last competed in MMA against Oleg Popov at MMA Series 52 back in June. He lost via second-round knockout, and many believed his fighting days may be numbered.

As he barely got the opportunity to find his rhythm in the ring, Samedov blitzed Silva with a flurry of punches and kicks, eventually forcing Silva to nearly fall through the ropes.

Watch below as Samedov overwhelms Silva for the finish.

Zabit Samedov TKO's Bigfoot Silva in the first round. #MixFightChampionship pic.twitter.com/H6pxwO1a5k — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 10, 2022

In a post-fight interview with MMA Fighting, Silva hinted at hanging up the gloves after one more fight.

“When I take this fight, I knew this guy is very tough, has more than 100 kickboxing fights, and I know the risk that I have,” Silva said. “Congratulations for him. He has a good career, now he stopped fighting. My first fight was in 2014, I have 18 years in fighting, and now, my next fight, maybe I’m going to stop too. Now it’s time to relax, retire and enjoy my family.”

Between bare-knuckle boxing, kickboxing, and MMA stints, Silva hasn’t won a fight since a second-round finish over Soa Palelei at UFC 190 in 2015. He went on to lose three-straight UFC fights to the likes of Roy Nelson, Mark Hunt, and Stefan Struve before being released by the promotion.

Silva is one of the few fighters to ever finish MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko, defeating him in Strikeforce in 2011. He also went on to defeat the likes of Alistair Overeem and Travis Browne in the UFC.

Earlier in his career, Silva earned the EliteXC and Cage Warriors heavyweight titles before eventually moving on to bigger promotions in MMA. He made his professional debut back in March 2005.

It’s uncertain if Silva will return to MMA or kickboxing for his proposed last fight, though the MMA legend will look to end his career on his terms.

