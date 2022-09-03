Watch: Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa Face Off Ahead Of UFC Paris

UFC Paris headliners Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa were among the fighters who came face-to-face one more time at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Gane and Tuivasa feature in a heavyweight UFC Paris main event between two of the top contenders in the division. The winner could potentially earn a title shot for their next Octagon appearance.

The UFC Paris co-main event is a bout between two former UFC middleweight title challengers; Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker. The two brawlers had a very intense face-off ahead of their fight as they get ready to compete with major title implications on the line.

UFC Paris also features rising prospects such as middleweight Nassourdine Imavov and a potential ‘Fight of the Night’ between featherweights Nathaniel Wood and Charles Jourdain.

All of the fighters on the card successfully made weight earlier on Friday.

See Gane, Tuivasa, and others face off for a final time before the first France card in UFC history.

Check Out The Full Card Ahead Of UFC Paris On Saturday

Main Card (3 p.m. ET/Noon PT, ESPN+)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood

Preliminary Card (Noon ET/9 a.m. PT, ESPN+)

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Farès Ziam vs. Michal Figlak Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quiñonez Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez

