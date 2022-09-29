Watch: DeCoursey Wins Invicta Atomweight Title Via Submission

Jillian DeCoursey scored an upset victory to claim the Invicta atomweight title when she submitted Jéssica Delboni at Invicta FC 49.

“Lionheart” entered the card’s main event as the underdog to Delboni, who was making her first title defense after defeating Alesha Zappitella in January. It was a highlight-reel knockout at Invicta FC 47 that earned DeCoursey a title shot, but the 38-year-old managed to use her grappling in order to claim the promotion’s atomweight belt.

After a fairly uneventful first few minutes where both women looked to get comfortable striking, Delboni clinched up with DeCoursey against the fence with under 2 minutes to go in the opening round. The Brazilian dropped for a level change that “Lionheart” initially defended before falling back to immediately end up in mount.

Delboni quickly rolled to her knees, but DeCoursey landed a few punches before locking in a rear-naked choke that eventually forced the 29-year-old to tap.

#ANDNEW! @lionheartjill DOES IT AND GETS THE REAR-NAKED CHOKE IN THE FIRST ROUND! YOUR NEW INVICTA FC ATOMWEIGHT CHAMPION!#InvictaFC49 pic.twitter.com/1XX92TexfU — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) September 29, 2022

DeCoursey improved to 6-3 with the victory, and Invcita’s new atomweight queen is now on a 2-fight win streak with both wins coming via first round stoppage.

Invicta FC 49 also included several fighters that appeared on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, as well as UFC veteran Poliana Botelho. Full results for the event can be found below.

Main Event – Atomweight Title Bout: Jilian DeCoursey def. Jéssica Delboni via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke): R1, 4:49

Co-Main Event – Flyweight Bout: Ketlen Souza def. Maiju Suotama via Unanimous Decision

Strawweight Bout: Valesca Machado def. Liz Tracy via Unanimous Decision

Flyweight Bout: Kaytlin Neil def. Hannah Guy via Unanimous Decision

Flyweight Bout: Poliana Botelho def. Helen Peralta via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight Bout: Montserrat Rendon def. Brittney Cloudy via Split Decision

Strawweight Bout: Shauna Bannon def. Nadia Vera via Unanimous Decision

What’s your reaction to DeCoursey’s title-winning submission from Invicta FC 49?