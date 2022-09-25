Watch: Floyd Mayweather TKOs Mikuru Asakura Within Two Rounds

Floyd Mayweather has kept his unbeaten record in tact with a second-round TKO of Mikuru Asakura at Super Rizin in Saitama, Japan.

The 50-0 boxer didn’t have it all his way, however. After a tentative first round, Asakura managed to put leather on Mayweather in the second. The 16-3 Rizin MMA fighter unleashed a huge right that appeared to wobble Floyd ever so slightly. But the pound-for-pound great responded with one of his own, dropping the 30-year-old Japanese right at the bell, putting him out for the count.

BIG SHOTS FROM MIKURU ASAKURA‼️



A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss ‼️



Following the victory, Mayweather graciously thanked the Saitama crowd and promised that they haven’t seen the last of him.

“I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,” said Mayweather. “I’m happy that we were able to give the fans excitement tonight. Thanks for having me. I’ll be back.”

Two of the greatest boxers ever share their thoughts on a memorable main event.@FloydMayweather 🤝 @MannyPacquiao



This was the second time Mayweather has graced the Saitama Super Arena for an exhibition boxing match under the the Rizin banner. In November 2018, “Money” made easy work of Tenshin Nasukawa, knocking the Japanese down three times in the first round, forcing his team to throw in the towel.

Mayweather, who last fought professionally in 2017 against Conor McGregor, now has four exhibition victories under his belt. In May, he defeated Don Moore after being taken the distance. Floyd’s next bout against Deji Olatunji will take place on November 13 in Dubai.

Mayweather’s Bodyguard “Jizzy Mack” Gets TKO’d

The evening didn’t go so smoothly for Mayweather’s bodyguard, however. Ray Sadeghi, otherwise known as “Jizzy Mack,” was put away by Rizin bantamweight kickboxer Koji Tanaka less than a minute into round three.

Sadeghi stole the headlines during the week after shoving Asakura during his faceoff with Floyd. And like Asakura, this was Sadeghi’s maiden foray into the world of boxing. The 40-year-old, who has been Mayweather’s bodyguard since 2013, looked to challenge Tanaka in the early rounds. But even with a huge weight advantage, “Jizzy Mack” wasn’t able to fend off the blistering strikes of the far more experienced Tanaka.

An early knockdown and the killer extinct from KOUZI (@1_kouzi) sees Jizzy go down in the final round 🔥



What’s your reaction to Floyd Mayweather stopping Mikuru Asakura at Super Rizin?