Watch: Kyoji Horiguchi Submits Yuto Hokamura At RIZIN 38

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi made a statement in his MMA return at Rizin 38 on Sunday against Yuto Hokamura.

Horiguchi made his return to RIZIN following a nearly two-year hiatus while competing in Bellator. He fell short of regaining the Bellator bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis before a unanimous decision loss to Patchy Mix in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix earlier this year.

The underdog Hokamura gave Horiguchi some early issues in the opening round of the fight. He countered a leg kick by Horiguchi with a perfectly timed left hand that dropped Horiguchi in Round 1.

Horiguchi bounced back in a big way in Round 2 as he secured a big takedown of Hokamura early in the round. After securing the top position and landing some hard elbow strikes from the mount, Horiguchi sunk in a nasty arm-triangle choke for the victory.

Kyoji Horiguchi Vs. Yuto Hokamura Highlights

Check out the highlights, including Horiguchi’s submission to clinch the win, below.

A BIG KNOCKDOWN EARLY ON FOR KINTARO‼️



『SBC presents RIZIN.38』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Nonstop action in Round 1!



『SBC presents RIZIN.38』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

"He's out! He's out!"



The Champ makes his call.



A victorious return to the RIZIN ring for the Bantamweight Champion, scoring his first win in 20 months❗️



『SBC presents RIZIN.38』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Horiguchi got back in the win column since winning the Rizin bantamweight title over Kai Asakura at Rizin 26 in Dec. 2020. He has suffered only one defeat during his stint in Rizin with recent wins over the likes of Darrion Caldwell and Ben Nguyen.

During the Super Rizin segment of the event, Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather made his triumphant exhibition return to the ring with a knockout of Mikuru Asakura.

Full results from the Rizin 38/Super Rizin event are below.

Rizin 38/Super Rizin Full Results

Rizin 38 Results

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Yuto Hokamura via submission (arm-triangle choke) – R2, 2:59

Seika Izawa def. Anastasiya Svetkivska via submission (armbar) – R2, 4:56

Si Woo Park def. Ayaka Hamasaki via unanimous decision

Soo Chul Kim def. Hiromasa Ougikubo via unanimous decision

Shoma Shibisai def. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 1:48

Chihiro Suzuki def. Kyohei Hagiwara via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:14

Luiz Gustavo def. Juri Ohara via KO (punches) – R1, 1:23

Super Rizin Results

Floyd Mayweather Jr. def. Mikuru Asakura via KO/TKO – R2, 3:15

Koji Tanaka def. Ray Sadeghi via KO/TKO – R3, 0:50

Nadaka Yoshinari def. Bandasak via KO/TKO – R1, 2:24

Kota Miura def. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen via submission (armbar) – R1, 1:54

What is your reaction to Kyoji Horiguchi’s win?