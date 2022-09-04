Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight

A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round.

WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.

A Man beat a Trans-Woman in an MMA Fight. Props to the Girl, she had balls. pic.twitter.com/ku1LJ0Ah4Z — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) August 30, 2022

Figueora entered the fight with a 1-0 record after defeating Gregorio Gonzalez via decision earlier this year at WCFL 31. The 34-year-old had some early success on the feet against Mistretta and also caught a kick that led to a brief leg lock attempt.

After escaping the submission attempt, Mistretta began to apply more pressure and changed the tone of the bout. The 23-year-old started landing combinations more regularly, which culminated in a left hand that sent Figueora to the canvas. The ref quickly stepped in to wave the bout off just over halfway through the first round.

The viral footage of the fight attracted considerable attention and commentary online, including from UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

“The Last Stylebender” didn’t seem especially impressed by the decision from World Class Fight League and the Florida State Athletic Commission to sanction the matchup between Mistretta and Figueora.

Why we allowing this?? https://t.co/NidX2Hx10B — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 2, 2022

Former UFC welterweight Jake Shields took a slightly different stance and applauded Figueora for competing against men rather than women.

I’ll respect trans women who have the balls to fight men instead of women — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) August 30, 2022

Transgender athletes have become a contentious topic in sports during the last few years, and the subject has already been present in MMA for quite some time. Controversial fighter Fallon Fox competed as a pro from 2012 to 2014 and put together a 5-1 record during that period.

More recently, transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin made a successful pro debut for Combate Global in 2021 with a second-round submission victory over Celine Provost in a women’s featherweight bout.

