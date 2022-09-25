Watch: Mini-Documentary Details Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Career

Relive the excitement of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s UFC career with the new BT Sports video.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a historic career in mixed martial arts. His run was unlike any other and he retired on his own terms at 29-0. Although some people are holding out hope that one-day Nurmagomedov will return to the UFC and win that 30th fight, he seems happy and content in his retirement and post-fight career.

Nurmagomedov came into the UFC back in 2012. Immediately he proved that he was a force to be reckoned with and showcased his superior grappling skills. The former Sambo wrestling champion was able to take down any opponent and smother them until they tapped or the round was over. Quickly, he began to rise up the rankings and the hype behind him continued to rise as well.

Stories of Nurmagomedov wrestling bears as a child began to run rampant and he soon earned himself a place at the top of the division. Winning the lightweight title and his defense against Conor McGregor launched him to legend status. In a new video by BT Sports, fans can watch his historic rise in the UFC from his first fight to his last.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Career Celebrated In New BT Sports Video

Now that he is retired, he is still prevalent in the world of MMA. He coaches other fighters such as his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov and title contender Islam Makhachev. He is also the president and owner of his own fight promotion named Eagle FC.

Nurmagomedov set a high bar that perhaps no other fighter will surpass, at 29-0 he is considered to get the greatest of all time in some circles.

What was your favorite Khabib Nurmagomedov moment of his UFC career?