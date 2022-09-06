Watch: MMA Fighter Captures LW Title In Seven-Second KO Blitz

MMA fighter Shem Rock wasted no time in knocking out Harry Davies to earn the Contenders lightweight title on Saturday night.

Rock and Davies fought in the main event of Contenders 33 on Saturday in London, UK. The two lightweights were competing for supremacy in Contenders and a shot at champion status.

It took all of seven seconds for Rock to upend Davies and re-capture the taste of being an MMA champion.

Watch below as Rock catches Davies with a big left hand before following it up with brutal ground-and-pound with his right.

Shem Rock had places to be 🤯



It took him 7 seconds to capture the lightweight championship.



🎥 – (@MMATVlive)pic.twitter.com/LEXJ0gnich — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) September 4, 2022

Rock came into the fight off of a featherweight title loss to Nate Kelly at Clan Wars 42. He earned the belt by defeating Neil Ward at Clan Wars 39 in June 2021.

This was Rock’s lightweight return after competing for the majority of his career at 145lbs.

Davies earned the lightweight title shot despite three-straight losses, including to Mathieu Rakotondrazanany at Contenders 31 last October. He followed it up with a unanimous decision loss to Bane Dundavan at FightStar Championship 22 in July.

At 28 years old, Rock could be a prospect to watch as he makes his way up the ranks on the UK regional scene.

