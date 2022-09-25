Watch: MMA Fighter Collapses Opponent With Right Hook KO

MMA fighter Erick Sánchez earned one of the most brutal one-punch knockouts of 2022 at Cage Warriors 143.

Sánchez faced James Lynch at Cage Warriors 143 on Friday in San Diego, CA. The lightweight matchup was the main event of an under-the-radar card that featured plenty of exciting back-and-forth battles.

Sánchez didn’t take long to meet Lynch in the center of the cage and throw a crisp 1-2 punch combination to send Lynch falling to the mat unconscious.

MMA Fighter Erick Sánchez Earned A ‘Knockout of the Year’ Contender

Watch below as Sánchez flattens Lynch for the finish.

The 31-year-old Sánchez made his Cage Warriors debut following stints in Combate and Bellator. He was fighting in his second-straight main event slot after finishing Jordan Beltran in Combate in June 2021.

It had been a long time coming for Sánchez’s Cage Warriors debut after recent cancelations of bookings against former UFC fighter Max Rohskopf. His knockout of Lynch could propel him to the top of the promotion’s lightweight division.

Lynch came into the fight off of back-to-back wins over Cesar Gonzalez and Albert Lee in Cage Warriors.

