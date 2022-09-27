Watch: MMA Fighter Earns 10-Second KO At Spartacus MMA 14

MMA fighter Keweny Lopes continued his rise in the Brazilian regional MMA scene with a lightning-quick knockout at Spartacus MMA 14.

Lopes faced Erick Washington in a featherweight bout on the Spartacus MMA 14 main card on Saturday in Sao Paulo, BR. Despite a slew of fight cancelations ahead of the event, Lopes and the other fighters delivered in a big way for the viewing audience.

Lopes earned one of the fastest knockouts of the year by blitzing Washington in the opening seconds of the fight. After a leg kick wobbled Washington, Lopes pressed forward and landed a pair of punches that sent Washington collapsing in the cage.

Watch below as Lopes sends Washington collapsing to the canvas.

Keweny Lopes KOs Erick Washington in 10 seconds at #SpartacusMMA14 Keweny moved to 7-1 with that win pic.twitter.com/gQnP90afw0 — não é o hasbulla (@foraduilio) September 24, 2022

Lopes moves to 7-1-1 in his professional MMA career with seven consecutive wins. Lopes has turned things around and is arguably one of the top featherweight prospects out of Brazil.

Washington made his Spartacus MMA debut following brief stints in Thunder Fight and Brazilian Fighting Series. He’s lost three of his last four fights overall.

In the Spartacus MMA 14 main event, Manoel dos Santos defeated Adriano Souza via a split decision.

