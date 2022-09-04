Watch: MMA Fighter Faceplants Foe After Questionable Stand-Up

MMA fighter Petr Romankevich made a statement with a brutal knockout of Zuluzinho at AMC Fight Nights 114 on Saturday.

Romankevich and Zuluzinho battled in a heavyweight main event in Minsk, BLR. The two heavyweight brawlers were looking to make a strong impression with the AMC brass and earn their first win with the promotion.

Just a few minutes into Round 1, Zuluzinho appeared to control Romankevich with relative ease with his grappling. AMC has a rule in place where fighters are stood up after one minute of ground time, regardless of if a submission is being worked towards or not by one of the athletes.

Romankevich used this rule to his advantage as he capitalized on a stand-up by the referee and finished Zuluzinho with his striking after being in trouble on the ground.

MMA Fighter Petr Romankevich Sleeps Zuluzinho At AMC Fight Nights 114

Watch below as Romankevich throws a knee in the clinch that results in Zuluzinho falling face first to the canvas.

My GOD. Petr Romankevich brutally KO's Zuluzinho after a terrible stand up by the referee. Absolutely faceplanted #AMCFN114 pic.twitter.com/2zrwK32wS7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 3, 2022

Romankevich has now won three-straight fights and made the most of his AMC debut. He had competed in other promotions such as Hardcore FC and Parus FC leading up to his AMC victory.

The 44-year-old Zuluzinho has fought in Pride, Cage Warriors, and K-1 during his combat sports career. He lost his AMC debut to Yusup Shuaev in Feb. 2021.

Romankevich’s win capped off a six-fight card that featured a series of finishes. He’ll look to continue his rise in AMC with his next anticipated appearance.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!