Watch: MMA Fighter Faceplants Opponent In 24-Second KO

MMA fighter Talisson Teixeira made Fernando Kato pay for attempting a takedown in the most brutal fashion possible.

Teixeira faced Kato in a heavyweight preliminary matchup at SFT 37 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, BR. The two heavyweights were just a couple of fights into their professional careers after making their debuts last year.

It took under 30 seconds, 24 to be exact, for Teixeira to find his range on the feet and catch Kato with a brutal uppercut that ended the action.

Watch below as Teixeira faceplants Kato.

24 second uppercut KO by Talison Teixeira (3-0)#SFT37 pic.twitter.com/R7Fzft4WwZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

Teixeira came into the fight off of back-to-back first-round finishes over Carlos Victor Sena and Caio Rabelo in 2021. He was supposed to face Kato at Spartacus MMA 11 on Saturday before the bout was moved to SFT 37.

Kato split his first two professional fights, defeating Fabricio Delgado in a split decision at CAFC 3 and losing a unanimous decision to Gustavo Mota at SFT 33.

The SFT 37 main event featured a vacant welterweight title bout between Carlos Prates and Charles de Oliveira.

