Watch: MMA Fighter Flattens Opponent With Wicked Elbow KO

MMA fighter Marciley Alves wasted no time in destroying his opponent with a nasty elbow strike at Jungle Fight 111 on Sunday.

Alves faced Carlos Soares in the co-main event of JF 111 in Sao Paulo, BR. The two bantamweight contenders looked to earn a potential title shot with a victory.

Just seconds into the fight, Alves blitzed Soares with a flurry of strikes. After forcing him up against the fence, he gained control of a clinch and finished Soares with a perfectly timed elbow to the chin.

Watch below as Alves catches Soares with a vicious elbow in the clinch.

Marciley Alves KO's Carlos Soares with a beautiful elbow in the first round. Bad timing on the angle switch so wait for the replay #JF111 pic.twitter.com/UgcJ0zHlYO — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2022

Alves bounced back following a second-round submission loss to Luan Luis Lacerda at LFA 132 in May. He returned to Jungle Fight and could potentially earn a shot at the belt.

Soares won three fights in a row entering JF 111. He most recently defeated Alan Gabriel and Jhony dos Santos during stints in Future MMA and Federação Fight.

JF 111 featured a vacant featherweight title matchup between Caique Costa and Bruno Fontes.

