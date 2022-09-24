Watch: MMA Fighter Gets Choked Unconscious Despite Tapping

MMA fighter Mikhail Tarkhanov tapped to a submission attempt from Alibek Kuzhbaev but still ended up with the lights going out at Naiza FC 44.

Tarkhanov and Kuzhbaev opened up the main card of Naiza FC 44 on Friday in Almaty, KZ. The two featherweights aimed to get back in the win column following recent losses in their last performances.

Just seconds before the conclusion of Round 1, Kuzhbaev moved the fight to the ground before trapping Tarkhanov in a north-south choke. It didn’t take long for Tarkhanov to tap, though the referee reacted late to the tap and Tarkhanov fell unconscious.

Watch below as Kuzhbaev gets the finish and the referee is late to prevent Tarkhanov from going to sleep.

Alibek Kuzhbaev chokes out Mikhail Tarkhanov with a north-south choke. Tapped but still went out #NaizaFC44 pic.twitter.com/EoevqtzTci — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 23, 2022

Kuzhbaev lost to Elvis Martins via a second-round TKO at Naiza FC 36 last December. He was supposed to face Agoney Romero at Naiza FC 44 before Romero withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.

Tarkhanov has now lost nine fights in a row since a win over Mikhail Dekterev at RBM 7 in Dec. 2020. This was the fifth time during the current losing streak that he had been submitted.

Naiza FC 44 featured two title fights and a lightweight title headliner between Magomed Kabardiev and Farkhodjon Mashrapov.

