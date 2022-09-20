Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Shin-To-Chin For Wild Knockout

MMA fighter Lachlan Stitt earned a vicious knockout over Corey Lynch at Eternal MMA 70 on Saturday.

Stitt and Lynch helped ring in the main card of Eternal MMA 70 in a welterweight battle. The fight featured two exciting Australian prospects and the commentators built up the fight as a potential barnburner.

Just as one of the analysts praised the fast pace of the fight just seconds in, Stitt finished the fight just 26 seconds into the action.

MMA Fighter Lachlan Stitt Sleeps Corey Lynch In Brutal Fashion

Watch below as Stitt throws a knee that catches Lynch’s chin with his shin.

GOOD CALL ON THAT ONE! SHIN TO CHIN!#Eternal70 pic.twitter.com/ATxteGPwrt — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 17, 2022

Stitt won his professional MMA debut back in May at Eternal MMA 65, earning a first-round knockout of JayJay Te Huia. His two professional fights, including his finish over Lynch, have lasted a combined 2:40.

Lynch returned to the cage following an eight-year layoff from professional competition. His last professional win came against Michael Wallis at Eternal MMA 3 back in Sept. 2013.

In the Eternal MMA 70 main event, Blake Donnelly outlasted John Brewin via a unanimous decision in a lightweight matchup.

