Watch: MMA Fighter Knees Opponent Out Cold In Unbelievable KO

MMA fighter Brandon Jenkins rebounded in a big way following back-to-back losses in the UFC with a nasty knockout at Unified MMA 46.

Jenkins faced Neal Anderson in a lightweight matchup on the main card of Unified MMA 46 on Friday. The two lightweights had been on losing skids entering the fight, with the winner set to get back on the winning track.

Less than two minutes into Round 1, Jenkins blitzed Anderson with a flurry of strikes. After wobbling Anderson with a big right hand, he put a stamp on the action with a knee to the chin of Anderon to earn the victory.

MMA Fighter Brandon Jenkins Sleeps Neal Anderson, Then Backflips

Watch below as Jenkins earns the incredible finish and follows it up with a wild celebration.

Jenkins lost to Zhu Rong and Drakkar Klose in the UFC following a brief stint with the PFL last year. He’s now won four of his last six fights.

Anderson is a veteran of Unified MMA and has been with the promotion since 2012. He fought for the then-vacant featherweight title at Unified MMA 40 before moving back to lightweight.

Unified MMA 46 was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between former PFL fighter Jamelle Jones and Chris Larsen.

