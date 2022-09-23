Watch: MMA Fighter KOs Opponent After Jaw-Dropping Exchanges

MMA fighter Adam Vigil wrapped up one of the most exciting rounds of the year you’ll see in MMA with a wild knockout at LFA 142.

Vigil and Manatua Lemaire opened up the main card of LFA 142 on Friday in Prior Lake, MN. The two middleweights fought in a 190lb catchweight bout after a pair of withdrawals from Lemaire’s previously scheduled opponents.

Vigil didn’t take long to impose his will on Lemaire despite taking the fight on short notice. The two fighters threw wild exchanges on the feet just seconds into the fight, leading to a remarkable finish.

After Vigil dropped Lemaire with a punch, Lemaire was somehow able to work his way back to the feet before Vigil threw the knockout punch that sent Lemaire flying.

MMA Fighter Adam Vigil Relentless In Pursuit Of Knockout

Watch below as Vigil deals the knockout finish.

Holy shit Adam Vigil. What a vicious KO #LFA142 pic.twitter.com/MIKahzY31k — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2022

Vigil took the fight on days’ notice after his fight against Kohlman Scribner the week before fell through. He has won back-to-back fights and made his LFA debut against Lemaire.

As for Lemaire, this was the first professional loss of his career after three-straight wins. Like Vigil, he also made his first walk to the LFA cage.

LFA 142 featured a strawweight title fight between new UFC signee Jaqueline Amorim and Ashley Nichols. Amorim retained the belt with a first-round submission.

