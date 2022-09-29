Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Brutal, One-Punch Uppercut KO

MMA fighter Kale Moniz found his timing with his boxing in the third and final round to demolish Shane Torres at Fury FC 69 last Friday.

Moniz and Torres battled on a 21-bout card in Dallas, TX. The two bantamweights looked to make a statement and potentially garner the attention of the UFC and other top promotions.

Moniz and Torres went back and forth for the first two rounds of the fight, but Moniz ended the fight with a punch to Torres’ chin that immediately knocked him unconscious.

MMA Fighter Kale Moniz Flattens Shane Torres

Watch below as Moniz throws a nasty uppercut to finish Torres.

Moniz bounces back following a third-round submission loss to Carlos Vera at Fury FC 60 back in April. He had won four in a row entering the Vera fight, including recent finishes over Stephen Perez and Josh Walker.

Torres came into the fight with consecutive wins over DJ Navarro and Cameron Smotherman over the past year.

The action at Fury FC 69 was capped off by a welterweight main event between Austin Jones and Evan Cutts.

