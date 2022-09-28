Watch: MMA Fighter Launches Flying Knee For Vicious Knockout

MMA fighter Ovidio Bojorquez threw a perfectly timed flying knee that sent Matthew Colquhoun to sleep before he hit the canvas.

Bojorquez and Colquhoun battled in the co-main event of Combate: Reina o Nada on Saturday in Miami, FL. The card featured a series of decisions along with one highlight that stunned the audience in attendance.

Just minutes into the first round, Bojorquez and Colquhoun went back and forth on the feet. The action ended after Bojorquez ran from the center of the cage to throw a flying knee to Colquhoun’s chin that immediately put him unconscious.

Watch below as Bojorquez dynamically gets the finish.

Ovidio Bojórquez noqueando brutalmente con una flying knee a Matthew Colquhoun #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/51lWIapMUV — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) September 24, 2022

Bojorquez has now won three of his first four professional fights after one amateur fight at Warrior FC 3 in Nov. 2018. He most recently earned a second-round knockout of Ben Goodwin at LFA 124 in February.

Colquhoun has lost three of his last four fights in stints in LFA and Combate. He was making his promotional debut in Combate on Saturday.

In the card’s main event, Lucero Acosta defeated Mariel Celimen via a unanimous decision in a women’s flyweight matchup.

