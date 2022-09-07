Watch: MMA Fighter Mirrors Romero’s 2018 KO Of Rockhold

MMA fighter Marcio Andrade dropped jaws with a wild finish at SFT 37 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, BR.

Andrade squared off against Luis Nogueira in the SFT 37 co-main event. Both fighters came into the fight with plenty of professional experience and were looking to get back on track after recent losses.

Andrade not only defeated Nogueira to snap his recent losing skid but also drew comparisons to a former UFC star with the way he finished the action.

MMA Fighter Marcio Andrade Shows Off His Inner Yoel Romero

Watch below as Andrade earned a knockout that may remind you of Yoel Romero’s brutal finish of Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

Marcio Andrade KO1 Luis Nogueira. Plus an interesting celebration. Rough one for Betão #SFT37 pic.twitter.com/GKgjkIhWSM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 4, 2022

Romero knocked out Rockhold in a similar sequence, as you can watch below.

Yoel Romero nearly took Luke Rockhold’s head off two years ago today in the main event at UFC 221#UFC



pic.twitter.com/pheAV1Vxuc — JReal (@BloodyCanvasJon) February 11, 2020

Andrade had lost back-to-back fights against Felipe Douglas and Carrington Banks entering SFT 37. In his SFT debut in Nov. 2020, he submitted Anderson Ferreira with a D’Arce choke at SFT 25.

Nogueira has lost two of his last three fights entering SFT 37, including a first-round knockout by knees at SFT 32. He has accumulated a 23-11-2 record in his professional career.

In the SFT 37 main event, Carlos Prates defeated Charles de Oliveira for the vacant welterweight title.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!